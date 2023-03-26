Trans activists shouted down women's rights speaker in New Zealand, douse her in tomato juice

Transgender rights activists clashed with attendees at a "Let Women Speak" event Saturday in New Zealand which led to the event speaker being doused with tomato juice.

Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, a British women’s rights campaigner also known as Posie Parker, was prepared to speak on stage when a counter-protester came from behind and poured tomato juice on her before quickly being taken down by security, according to the New Zealand Herald.

Keen-Minshull’s "Let Women Speak" tour is intended to give women the chance to speak about the effects of gender ideology. Opponents have called the speaking tour a "TERF" event which stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

Transgender rights activists have accused TERFs of excluding trans people, and particularly transgender women, from women's rights advocacy.

Counter-protesters began shouting down speakers and women who attempted to speak out about preserving women’s rights by playing drums loudly and chanting "go home," the NZ Herald reported.



Keen-Minshull is seen on video being escorted out of the event by security after counter-protesters broke through the barricades and surrounded her and her security detail.

She later condemned the attacks writing on Twitter, "The bravery of the New Zealand women and men who came to speak the truth shall not be forgotten. I was honoured to be amongst you. I’m so sorry."

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling also condemned the attacks saying women have become used to the "outright denial of reality."

"There are multiple videos of Kellie-Jay being assaulted. Women have become used to lies, threats of violence and outright denial of reality, but if you imagine anyone feels 'defeated', think again. Your men's rights activists showed the world exactly who they are," she tweeted.

The "Let Women Speak" tour was also scheduled to be held in Wellington, New Zealand but was canceled due to "credible threats on life."

Keen-Minshull is scheduled to speak in Ireland in April.