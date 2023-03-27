Traditional values disappearing from American culture: Young people are taught 'America is a bad country'

Fox News co-host Katie Pavlich explains why traditional values are disappearing in America Monday on "The Five." A new Wall Street Journal-NORC poll found the values that once defined the United States don't appear to be as important to Americans today.

KATIE PAVLICH: The government destroyed young people's future by the decisions that they made, whether it was in education or just taking away big life events like college graduation, high school state championships – things that shape you as a person for your future that was taken away through years of overbearing COVID policy, whether it was on the federal level or on the state level. But when it comes to the question you had about being proud to be an American, when all of the institutions, government institutions, colleges, even elementary K-12 education teaches young people that America is a bad country – \we shouldn't be surprised that they don't have any feelings about patriotism, especially since they're young and they haven't traveled to the rest of the world to see how the rest of the world operates.

WHY DOES SO MUCH OF GEN-Z HATE AMERICA? HERE'S WHY WE CAN'T GIVE UP ON THEM

So I'm not talking about going to- even to Europe - although Europe will make you appreciate America. But going to third world countries or seeing the despair that the rest of the world is in, or to just see the good things that America is doing around the world. The other thing I would say is that we've focused so much on equity, and four years ago people said that tolerance was 80%; 80% of people said it was very important to them.

Now it's down 58%. They've been pushing equity as if that's going to make everybody more tolerant. It actually requires everybody to discriminate against one another and to see each other as their differences, not as the same, because you're looking for certain characteristics rather than judging everybody by the same standard. And people who work the hardest get to the top. And instead, we're all judging each other by what makes us very different instead of the same.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP