Viral 'Trad wife' Gretchen Adler is helping women 'take back' their homes and kitchens

TikTok famous " trad wife " Gretchen Adler, who went viral for sharing how she makes homemade goldfish for her children, says women are "taking back their kitchens."

Adler, a self-described traditional wife and mother, is taking social media by storm with her healthy, homemade recipes and simple lifestyle. The home chef is pushing back against the "boss babe mentality" and showing women the joy of keeping the home.

"We were pushed out of the home" Adler says. "We were pushed into the workplace, made to believe that we shouldn't be in the home, we should not be stay-at-home moms, we don't need to raise our children, we can have somebody else do it and we need to go make money. That is not really the traditional role of a woman. A woman's role is to raise healthy, strong, intelligent children who are our next generation of world leaders and so now ... women are waking up to the fact that we were kind of sold a lie. We are meant to raise our children, and we must feed them for optimal health."

Adler, who was drawn toward the "ancestral diet" when she was pregnant with her second child, makes all of her household meals and snacks from scratch using simple ingredients.

While the home chef impresses her social media audience with her cooking skills , it may come to a surprise that she didn’t grow up in the kitchen, explaining that at the time, women staying at home was not seen as "aspirational."

"It's really the children that led me to it," she told Fox News. "I knew that there was something more important than my own health. It was my children now that I have to be focused on. Now after doing this ... for the past six years, it's just opened my eyes up to so much more from big food and big Pharma to the health crisis that our country is in and now my message is much larger than even my own family. It is really just to spread good health to the world and educating people that food is our number one tool for our health."

The stay-at-home mom makes it a point to involve her children in her cooking and no food is off limits.

"If they want a chocolate chip cookie, great," she said. "Let's make it. Let's choose our ingredients and decrease the sugar and make it with a whole grain flour as opposed to white flour. Let's make those chocolate chip cookies. So, nothing is off limits. Everything is allowed and should be and should be appreciated, and it's just if they can have involvement and make these foods for themselves, too, and help you, I think that really also gets them excited in what they're eating."

Adler says people must "carve out the life they want."

"I've figured out how to integrate my family, being a stay-at-home mom, raising my children, making them healthy meals, really creating a home while also creating the business that I want to have from the home," she said. "That may look different for everyone else, but it is possible if you sort of see your dream, live your dream, you become your dream and I'm living the life that I want to live."

The home chef, who recently launched Gretchy Recipes to help people get started in the kitchen, encouraged young people to learn as many domestic skills as they can and teach their children.

"We're having a chronic disease epidemic in our country like obesity, every chronic disease you can imagine, cancer rates, Alzheimer's, kids have ADHD," she said, "There's just so many problems, health problems that we never knew before and it's because women aren't making food anymore like we are eating out of fast food chains, out of restaurants, microwave dinners and just complete ultra-processed trash at the grocery store that we think is food, but it's not food and so, we're all sick and we wonder why. People are definitely waking up to this. Their eyes are open and they want to take back their homes and take back their kitchens. They are doing that and it's very exciting to see this movement."