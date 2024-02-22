Top executive for 'Sherri' found dead at home in 'apparent suicide': Report

The top producer for the "Sherri" show was found deceased at his home in New York on Feb. 13, according to a recent report.

The executive-in-charge of Sherri Shepherd's talk show, Matt Uzzle, may have died of an "apparent suicide," per sources that spoke with Page Six.

"Uzzle — whose primary job was to manage production, and oversee the budget at ‘Sherri’ — was under investigation at the show at the time of his tragic death," the outlet reported, adding that Debmar-Mercury, the parent company of the show, found that "rent at the show’s Chelsea, NYC, studio had not been paid since September."

"There was real concern among staff that the show was getting shut down. Debmar had to step in," a source told Page Six.

A different source, however, told Page Six that the production of "Sherri" has not been stopped.

"We have retained [law firm] Morgan Lewis to help us investigate the matter and, pending the outcome of that investigation, we’ll have no further comment," a representative for Debmar-Mercury told the outlet.

Other outlets reported the news of Uzzle's death in recent days.

"Uzzle reportedly told superiors that he needed a few days to organize his paperwork after being confronted about the budget problems," the Daily Mail wrote. "After he wasn't heard from for several days, he was found dead by police performing a welfare check in Piermont."

"At the end of the February 15 episode, Sherri included an on-air 'in memoriam' tribute to Uzzle," the outlet reported.

Debmar-Mercury also is the parent company behind shows like "Family Fued," "People Puzzler" and "Anger Management."

Show host Sherri Shepherd is described on Debmar-Mercury's site as a "Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedienne, actor, and best-selling author."

"Sherri’s warm, relatable and engaging personality will shine through as she offers her fun and flirty take on pop culture and trending topics to the daytime audience," the site continues. "As America's favorite girl next door, her comedy-driven show will feature celebrity interviews, informative experts, moments of inspiration, and amazing everyday people to create an hour of entertainment escapism."

Debmar-Mercury did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.