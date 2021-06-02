Tomi Lahren: Portland 'anarchy' is what happens when Dems get every item on 'radical' wishlist

Some media outlets are now reporting on the situation in Portland as riots and violence have plagued the city since last summer. Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren told "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday, that Democrats will have to take "ownership" for the "lawlessness" in the U.S., which is leaving many Americans feeling unsafe.

TOMI LAHREN: "I don't know how you can hijack a movement that was never about social justice and it's always about chaos and anarchy, but at the end of the day, Portland is what happens when you let the Democrats get every item on their radical wish list.

That's what you get when you also placate groups like BLM and Antifa that seek to defund the police, you see spikes in violent crime. But at the end of the day, the media also played a part in this by passing it off as mostly peaceful, by passing it off as social justice.

They had a hand to play in this mayhem, this lawlessness, this chaos. And now they want to step back and wonder how the heck it happened. Well, let's remember that we used to have a law and order president that sent in federal agents to deal with this mayhem, something that the mayor of Portland did not want.

But at the end of the day, Democrats are going to have to deal with the fact that they have lawlessness in a lot of major cities run by Democrats. And it's going to hit them hard in the midterms when they try to be all about law and order and keeping people safe.

