Tomi Lahren on 'Outnumbered': Once again, Democrats have overplayed their hand

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren blasted the left saying "Democrats have overplayed their hand," pushing back on Barack Obama's claims that Republicans invoke "culture wars." Lahren discussed the matter on "Outnumbered" on Monday, arguing education is a unifier among all groups, as parents around the nation push to have more influence on what goes on in their children's classrooms.

KIM STRASSEL ON ‘AMERICA’S NEWSROOM': TERRY MCAULIFFE GAVE A GIFT TO REPUBLICANS

TOMI LAHREN: Once again, the Democrats have overplayed their hand. They thought things like critical race theory were going to be more popular. They thought that they could get maybe minorities in this country to jump on board with that, but turns out they were completely incorrect on that. And when Barack Obama talks about culture wars, what I see right there is what's called gaslighting. All the Democrats have done, especially in the last five years, is create culture wars. They divided us on everything from race, socioeconomic class, who we voted for and now things that such as being vaccinated or unvaccinated. All they do is divide and conquer, and now they're trying to put that on us and trying to talk about trumped-up culture wars? This is exactly what they specialize in, is trumped-up culture wars.

But as I said, I do believe they overplayed their hand. They want to divide us. But what they forgot is that Americans of all socioeconomic classes and all races, they care about one thing equally: their children's education. When you have McAuliffe saying things like parents shouldn't decide what schools and teachers are teaching. Oh, that struck a chord with a lot of parents out there. And now you've got Barack Obama rushing in to save the day. I don't think it's going to work this time.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW: