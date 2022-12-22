TOM SHILLUE: What's in store for Joe Biden in 2023?

Fox News contributor Tom Shillue weighs in on how President Biden has wrapped up the year on "Gutfeld!" — from his support of Ukraine to reported annoyance with Vice President Kamala Harris.

TOM SHILLUE: Let's talk about how he's finishing 2022. On Wednesday, President Biden welcomed Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy to the White House, assuring him U.S. support in the fight against Russia. Zelenskyy gave Biden a Ukrainian cross for military merit, which Biden called "undeserved, but much appreciated" — which I think is the same thing Joe said after he got elected.

But that might have been the most normal moment the administration's had in the past week.

So what's in store for Joe in 2023? Well, maybe more friction between him and his V.P. According to a new Politico report and a book out in January, it claims that Biden called Kamala Harris a "work in progress" last year, which is kind of like calling a plane crash an unexpected layover. Apparently, Joe vented to a friend that he was frustrated that Kamala was always complaining about the jobs that were assigned to her. That included deterring illegal immigration and pushing Congress to pass an election reform and voting rights law. According to the book, which I don't intend to read, Biden was annoyed.