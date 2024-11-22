Tom Homan wants all government officials to listen to Laken Riley tapes: 'Shame on you'

The incoming border czar is warning sanctuary city officials they will not stop the Trump administration from deporting illegal migrants.

"You're not going to stop us doing what we're going to do," incoming Trump border czar Tom Homan said recently on "The Ingraham Angle."

"We'll move them to a state where we can detain them. There is plenty of sheriffs across this country who are willing to give us empty beds. They want the funding, and we can put them in jail all across the country," he continued. "We'll have no problem finding a place to detain these people. It's going to cost money, so we've got to have the money to do it, but President Trump's going to do everything he can to make sure we have the funds to do this. So, they will be arrested, detained, put on an airplane and go home."

Homan said he gets "emotional" about illegal immigration because he has "seen so much tragedy" after illegal migrants have sexually abused and raped children "as young as 9 years old."

He mourned the death of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student who was killed by an illegal immigrant while she was going for a run.

"I want every mayor, every governor of a sanctuary jurisdiction to listen to that tape, listen to this young girl fight for her life, fight for her breath, trying to survive, terrified," he said. "I want you to understand what she went through."

Homan cautioned federal officials to not "cross the line," pointing to a statute that makes it a federal crime to knowingly harbor illegal immigrants .

"For any governor or mayor who doesn't want public safety threats taken out of their communities, he should resign your office, because your number-one responsibility is to protect those communities," he said. "We have ways of finding people... We will find many of these folks. They will be arrested, they'll be detained and they'll be removed."

Homan said there will be due process, but if a federal judge orders someone to be removed, they will be removed.

"For those governors and mayors that are saying they're going to stop Tom Homan, they're going to stop President Trump: Shame on you. Your responsibility is to protect your communities, and that's what we want to do, is protect your community."