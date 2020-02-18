Tom Homan: How some 2020 Dems are trying to 'rewrite history' on their immigration records

Thomas Homan, former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE], says some 2020 Democrats, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Vice President Joe Biden, are running away from their past and pandering to the left by changing their stance on immigration.

In a recently unearthed clip from a 2006 Minnesota Senate debate, Klobuchar called for a fence at the southern border and for the U.S. to stop giving “amnesty” to companies that hire illegal immigrants – as part of a plan to restore “order at the border.”

“I do believe that we need more resources at the border and that includes a fence,” she said in the video. “We have people waiting to come in legally, thousands of people waiting to come in legally to this country and we have people coming in illegally – that’s not right."

This comment is in stark contrast to Klobuchar's recent statements on immigration on the campaign trail.

IN UNEARTHED 2006 CLIP, KLOBUCHAR CALLED FOR FENCE, 'ORDER' AT THE BORDER

When host Jillian Mele asked Homan what he thought of her apparent “flip-flopping,” he said that Klobuchar is “obviously pandering to the left, who’s taken over the party.”

“Look, her position isn’t that far from President Trump. He wants to secure the border and protect Americans from those who come into the country illegally. She said the same thing,” he said. “She can try to rewrite history, but I think most Americans agree with her first statement that we need to secure our borders, [there’s] no downside on having a secure border.”

Homan also called out Biden for similarly trying to "rewrite history" and "run away from his past" on the issue of border security.

JOE BIDEN, GRILLED ON OBAMA-ERA RECORD OF PUTTING CHILDREN IN 'CAGES,' ARGUES 'WE KEPT THEM SAFE'

In an interview Friday posted on Facebook, Univision journalist Jorge Ramos took issue with a claim that Biden made in September during a debate in Houston that the Obama administration never put migrant children in cages, unlike the Trump administration.

"What Latinos should look at is comparing this president to the president we have is outrageous," Biden said in September. "We didn't lock people in cages. We didn't separate families. We didn't do all of those things."

“You actually did,” Ramos said Friday, showing him a picture of an 8-year-old boy in McAllen, Texas, in 2014.

“What happened was all the unaccompanied children were coming across the border,” Biden said. “We tried to get them out, we kept them safe, and get them out of the detention center... run by Homeland Security and get them into communities as quickly as we can.”

Homan pointed out that President Trump is using many of the same facilities that “were built under President Obama.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Family detention went from 100 beds to 3,000 beds under President Obama, and President Trump is merely using these same facilities. However, what Joe Biden failed to mention is many more illegal aliens were removed under President Obama than were removed under President Trump,” he added.

Homan then pointed out that a record was set for deportations in a single year under Obama.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.