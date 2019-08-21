Jillian Mele's summer alternative to pasta ravioli

Appearing on day 4 of the 'Fox & Friends' summer grilling contest!

Ingredients:

-Extra-virgin olive oil

-4 medium zucchini (Number depends on how many you’re cooking for!)

-2 cups ricotta

-1/2 cups freshly grated Parmesan, plus some for more garnish

-1 large egg, lightly beaten

-1/4 cup thinly sliced basil

-1 minced clove garlic, salt & ground black pepper

-2 cup of Sauce. I use Rao’s vodka sauce, it’s the best flavor for this in my opinion

-1/2 cups shredded mozzarella

Recipe:

Preheat oven to 375° and grease a large baking dish with olive oil.

Slice zucchini into thin pieces lengthwise using a mandolin.

Filling: combine ricotta, Parmesan, egg, 2 tablespoons basil, garlic, and salt and pepper to taste.

To make the ravioli, use two slices of zucchini. Make a cross with one over the other. Put a spoonful or two of the filling at the center and fold over all sides of the zucchini to make an envelope. Turn ravioli over and place in the baking dish seam-side down. Pour sauce around zucchini.

Bake until zucchini noodles are “al dente” and the cheese is melted- about 25 to 30 minutes.

Top with remaining basil and Parmesan.

Don't forget to vote for your favorite recipe!