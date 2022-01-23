Tom Homan: Biden’s border policies are ‘killing people’

During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Fox News contributor and former acting ICE director Tom Homan slammed the Biden administration for their destructive and inhumane policies at the southern border after Texas Department of Public Safety officer Anthony Salas died in a U.S. Border Patrol incident this weekend.

TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER DIES IN BORDER INCIDENT

TOM HOMAN: Prayers out to Special Agent Salas and his family, it's always tragic to lose one of the finest. But look, I've said it many times before: people want to beat up on President Trump, but his [Biden's] immigration policies are inhumane. Let me be clear when President Trump pushed illegal immigration to a 35, 40 year low, depending on how much you look at illegal immigration… it was down 83%. That saves lives because the most vulnerable people will not make that journey if they know they won't succeed.



…

And Joe Biden comes in office, destroys all his policies. And what's the result? Under President Trump last year, there was a total of 254 migrants died crossing that border ---the first year under President Biden, that is more than doubled to 557. That's a 119% increase… Add to that over 100,000 overdose deaths, most of it from fentanyl that the DEA says, ‘come across the border.’ Add to that 59 CBP officers who die from COVID because Joe Biden is ignoring Title 42 when it comes to hundreds of thousands of children and family groups to come across with COVID, that affects these agents. So let me tell you something, Joe Biden's policies are not humane. It's killing people at a huge rate - more than I've ever seen in my career.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: