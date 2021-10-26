Tom Homan: Biden, Mayorkas should be impeached for 'intentionally unsecured' border

Former acting ICE director Tom Homan called for President Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to be impeached as a migrant caravan marches through Mexico to the United States. Homan said the Biden administration's immigration policies have intentionally created a less secure border, noting a contrast between "the most secure border we ever had" under former President Trump.

TUCKER CARLSON: NOT LONG AGO, BIDEN WOULD'VE BEEN IMPEACHED FOR HIS BORDER POLICIES

TOM HOMAN: We got the first president in the history of this nation that came into office and within days intentionally unsecured the most secure border we ever had. Under President Trump, we had illegal immigration down 81 percent, most secure border in my entire career of 35 years. Most secure border in my lifetime. And we have a president that came in within days unsecured the border, and we got a secretary of Homeland Security that's helping him do that. It's unbelievable what they have done. …

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He intentionally unsecured the border. That is the most unpresidential thing I've ever heard. Him and the secretary should both be impeached. If you look at the video, the Mexican government is assisting these caravans to get to the U.S. border. Under President Trump, Mexican government had military on the southern border, military on the northern border. They helped to secure the border. Matter of fact, the Mexican government helped more to secure the border than a Democratic-led Congress did. And this has been a complete 180 turnaround, and it's by design. It's not incompetence. It's not mismanagement. This is what they want. And this is why they haven't done one thing, not one thing, to slow the flow.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: