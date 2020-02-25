Rep. Tom Emmer: Embrace of Bernie Sanders' socialism will cost Democrats the House

The prospect of socialist 2020 hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., becoming the nominee will jeopardize the Democrats' majority in the House, the National Republican Congressional Committee chairman said Tuesday

“The Democrats' embrace of socialism is going to cost their majority in the House and they know that,” Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., told “America’s Newsroom.”

Emmer said that there is a “panic" among Democrats who flipped seats to blue in 2018.

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: BERNIE'S 'DANGEROUS' SOCIALIST VIEWS ARE FINALLY BEING VETTED

“They’re looking to have to defend an extreme radical socialist left agenda that, quite frankly, doesn’t represent mainstream America and doesn’t represent their district. This is why they’re going to lose their majority and they’re aware of it,” he said.

Sanders, the current front-runner for the Democrats' presidential nomination, doubled down on his support for some of the Cuban dictator Fidel Castro's policies, saying in an interview that aired Sunday that "it's unfair to simply say everything is bad."

Speaking to CBS News' "60 Minutes," Sanders, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist, pointed to social welfare programs introduced under Castro's regime that he described as redeeming, despite the communist dictator's often repressive human-rights violations against Cubans.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Emmer said that the prospect of a Sanders nomination should concern all Democratic candidates.

“Either way it puts the Democrats in the House - the new socialist Democrat majority in the House - in jeopardy," the Minnesota congressman observed. "They will lose their majority next fall because of this, regardless of whether it is the socialist Bernie Sanders or if they steal it from him at a convention, for instance. It’s going to be so divided, I think it’s going to re-elect Donald Trump, and it elects a new Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives."