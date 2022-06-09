Expand / Collapse search
Tom Cotton on Supreme Court threats: Merrick Garland should resign in disgrace or be impeached

Pro-choice activists protested at Justice Kavanaugh’s home after a man was arrested for threatening to kill him

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Tom Cotton: GOP should move to impeach Merrick Garland if he won’t resign Video

Tom Cotton: GOP should move to impeach Merrick Garland if he won’t resign

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on protests outside of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to "resign in disgrace" or face impeachment proceedings on "America's Newsroom" Thursday for not prosecuting protesters at Supreme Court justices' homes.

ALLEGED KAVANAUGH ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT LATEST INSTANCE OF VIOLENCE, INTIMIDATION TOWARD PRO-LIFERS

TOM COTTON: There's an explicit federal law against protesting in front of the homes of judges or jurors. Yet again, the feckless and hapless Attorney General Merrick Garland did nothing even though he had advanced knowledge. He should resign in disgrace. And if he won't resign in disgrace, then we should start impeachment proceedings against him in January when we are in control of Congress. Because the rule of law in this country must be enforced evenly, irrespective of one's political parties and views.

