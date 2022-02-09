Tom Cotton on new Afghanistan report: Biden and Blinken tried to cover up their gross mismanagement

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the Biden administration handled the Afghanistan crisis, saying the administration "was not telling the truth to the American people" as forces were withdrawn. A 2,000-page Army investigation found that senior military officials were frustrated by the inability of the White House and State Department to recognize the imminent security threat before a suicide bombing outside Kabul airport.

TOM COTTON: They obviously failed catastrophically. And that's why you saw the chaotic scenes in Kabul last August while we had those service members killed by a suicide bomber. And while we left behind thousands of American citizens and green card holders and Afghans who served alongside us. The State Department still has no plan to help get them out. They mostly just want to sweep it under the rug so they can turn the page on what was a very dark chapter in our government's history. … It's becoming increasingly clear that a lot of what Joe Biden and a lot of what Tony Blinken was saying in the run-up to the fall of Kabul and even as Kabul was falling in its immediate aftermath, just simply was not telling the truth to the American people, it was trying to cover up for their gross mismanagement of that crisis.

