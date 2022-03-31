Dan Patrick blasts proposal to end Title 42: Biden doesn't care about people's lives, only political victory

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick harshly criticized President Biden over his proposal to end Title 42, which allows for the rapid expulsion of migrants during the pandemic. On "America's Newsroom" Thursday, Patrick pointed to the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. from Mexico as an example of Biden's disregard for the American people.

WHITE HOUSE ADMITS ENDING TITLE 42 WILL BRING ‘INFLUX OF PEOPLE TO THE BORDER’

DAN PATRICK: It's a lot of heartache, a lot of death, a lot of young people, particularly, who are dying long before they should. It's becoming one of the top killers for young people in this country. Again, the Biden administration, and I can't say this more clearly, he doesn't care. He cannot be this naive. ... Biden must watch television sometime. He must see these stories. He must read something. Or is his administration keeping him in the dark as they allege the Putin administration is keeping him in the dark [in Russia]? I seriously doubt it. Biden knows what's going on.

I cannot say this any stronger. He doesn't care about the lives of people. He only cares about achieving a political victory. … And in Texas, we're overrun, but they're coming to a city and a town near you in every state. Every sheriff in every county in America is a border county sheriff because they're coming everywhere.

