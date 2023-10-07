Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett declares it's time to 'eradicate' Hamas after devastating terror attacks

Bennett says we're going to 'strike back and strike tough'

Joshua Comins By Joshua Comins Fox News
Published
Naftali Bennett: This is one of the hardest days in Israel’s history Video

Naftali Bennett: This is one of the hardest days in Israel’s history

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tells ‘FOX News Live’ that it is time for Israel to ‘destroy’ Hamas after they attacked Israel and took hostages on Saturday.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett declared on Saturday that it's time to "eradicate" Hamas after the terrorists infiltrated areas of the country, killing and kidnapping Israeli civilians.

Palestinian militants invaded areas of southern Israel as rocket barrages launched from the Gaza Strip struck the country on Saturday in an attack the terror group Hamas is taking responsibility for.

Bennett enlisted in the Army reserves just hours after the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced a call-up of reservists in wake of the terrorist attacks. 

IRAN-FUNDED TERRO PROXIES LAUNCH WAR AGAINST ISRAEL AMID SURPRISE INVASION AGAINST JEWISH STATE

The former PM says this is one of the hardest days in Israel’s history and his family is currently in a shelter as sirens wail. 

"This is one of the hardest days in Israel's history, and it's very tough for all Israelis to see this invasion of southern Israel by Hamas terrorists," Bennett said. "And these terrorists are targeting explicitly women, children, girls."

  • Rockets launched into Israel
    Image 1 of 5

    Rockets into Israel from Gaza Strip (Photos Majdi Fathi/TPS)

  • Israel forces roll out
    Image 2 of 5

    Israeli soldiers head south near Ashkelon, Israel, Israel, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.  (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

  • Israeli emergency services
    Image 3 of 5

    Israeli security forces evacuate an injured woman from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.  (AP Photo/Oren Ziv)

  • Car on fire in streeet
    Image 4 of 5

    Cars are on fire after they were hit by rockets from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip infiltrated Saturday into southern Israel and fired thousands of rockets into the country while Israel began striking targets in Gaza in response.  (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

  • Smoke rises after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in southern Israel
    Image 5 of 5

    Smoke rises after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The rockets were fired as Hamas announced a new operation against Israel. (AP)

It's time to "eradicate" Hamas, Bennett said.  

Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reported that Hamas "blew a hole" in the border wall and took Israeli citizens and soldiers hostage. 

Yingst says what he's seen along the Israel-Gaza border is "pure devastation."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Israel is "at war" in a video message posted early Saturday morning. 

ISRAEL'S MILITARY SAYS FORCE IS ‘AT WAR’ WITH HAMAS AS IDF HITS BACK AT TERROR TARGETS

He vowed there will be a "huge price" from Hamas in a counteroffensive after convening a security cabinet meeting Saturday afternoon. 

President Biden declared the United States condemns the "appalling" assault and reaffirmed "rock solid" support for Israel in an address to the nation earlier today. 

President Biden Delivers Remarks on Israel

President Biden speaks on the terrorist attacks in Israel alongside Secretary of State Antony Blinken from the State Dining Room at the White House on October 7, 2023 in Washington, DC.  (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

At least 200 people have been killed, according to Israeli officials and hundreds more wounded.

The Israeli military reports that Hamas has launched at least 3,500 rockets so far. 

Follow along here for live updates on Israel-Gaza conflict. 

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo and Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.

