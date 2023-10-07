Former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett declares it's time to 'eradicate' Hamas after devastating terror attacks

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett declared on Saturday that it's time to "eradicate" Hamas after the terrorists infiltrated areas of the country, killing and kidnapping Israeli civilians.

Palestinian militants invaded areas of southern Israel as rocket barrages launched from the Gaza Strip struck the country on Saturday in an attack the terror group Hamas is taking responsibility for.

Bennett enlisted in the Army reserves just hours after the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced a call-up of reservists in wake of the terrorist attacks.

IRAN-FUNDED TERRO PROXIES LAUNCH WAR AGAINST ISRAEL AMID SURPRISE INVASION AGAINST JEWISH STATE

The former PM says this is one of the hardest days in Israel’s history and his family is currently in a shelter as sirens wail.

"This is one of the hardest days in Israel's history, and it's very tough for all Israelis to see this invasion of southern Israel by Hamas terrorists," Bennett said. "And these terrorists are targeting explicitly women, children, girls."

It's time to "eradicate" Hamas, Bennett said.

Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reported that Hamas "blew a hole" in the border wall and took Israeli citizens and soldiers hostage.

Yingst says what he's seen along the Israel-Gaza border is "pure devastation."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Israel is "at war" in a video message posted early Saturday morning.

ISRAEL'S MILITARY SAYS FORCE IS 'AT WAR' WITH HAMAS AS IDF HITS BACK AT TERROR TARGETS

He vowed there will be a "huge price" from Hamas in a counteroffensive after convening a security cabinet meeting Saturday afternoon.

President Biden declared the United States condemns the "appalling" assault and reaffirmed "rock solid" support for Israel in an address to the nation earlier today.

At least 200 people have been killed, according to Israeli officials and hundreds more wounded.

The Israeli military reports that Hamas has launched at least 3,500 rockets so far.

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo and Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.