Time magazine ridiculed for using ‘crazy’ pronouns in piece on ‘Gender Queer’ author

Twitter users piled on a TIME magazine article on Thursday when the famous publication used what many saw as a bizarre set of pronouns to describe its "gender queer" subject.

On Wednesday, TIME published an interview with Maia Kobabe over the controversy surrounding the book "Gender Queer," which Kobabe originally published in 2019. One day prior, a Virginia judge dismissed a lawsuit seeking to declare the book as obscene and restrict its sale to children.

TIME reporter Madeleine Carlisle interviewed the author on the lawsuit while also insisting on using "e/em/eir pronouns" to describe Kobabe.

"In the 2019 illustrated graphic memoir, Kobabe, who uses e/em/eir pronouns, explores eir process of coming out as nonbinary and asexual," Carlisle wrote.

TIME’s Twitter account also promoted the article using "e/em/eir pronouns."

"TIME spoke to ‘Gender Queer’ author and illustrator Maia Kobabe on about eir work, the efforts to restrict access to eir writing, and what ey make of the current cultural moment," the tweet read.

Twitter users began attacking the tweet and article as a whole on Thursday for attempting to use "eir" and "ey" as if they were normal pronouns.

"Ok the pronoun thing has got to be a troll at this point right?" The Spectator’s Stephen Miller joked.

Conservative commentator Chad Felix Greene tweeted, "They have to see how ridiculous this is."

El American editor-at-large Ben Kew wrote, "People may laugh, but I actually find it pretty sad to see a publication as iconic as TIME Magazine reduced to this."

Washington Examiner columnist Becket Adams tweeted, "did a cockney chimney sweep write this tweet?"

"I mean, people are free to use whatever crazy pronouns they want for themselves, but the idea that everyone else is supposed to keep a pronouns spreadsheet based on the whims of every narcissistic weirdo seems unsustainable," The Daily Wire’s Frank Fleming wrote.

"Just reading this sentence makes Americans more stupid," conservative writer Kimberly Morin wrote.

Kobabe’s book, which describes and illustrates sexual acts, has been a particularly controversial subject for concerned parents throughout the country. Although several parents have called for its removal from school libraries, others have insisted on promoting the book with some accusing concerned parents of echoing Adolf Hitler.

In July, Dr. Lynn Reynolds, a Kentucky media specialist, argued against a local mother and in defense of the book saying, "I don't want to be too dramatic. But I want to be clear. Hitler banned and burned over 25,000 books… because they were viewed as representing ideologies opposed to Nazis."

