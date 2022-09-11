Tim Kennedy offers message of hope on 21st anniversary of 9/11: 'I want Americans to remember who we are'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Save Our Allies" co-founder Tim Kennedy reflected on the impact the September 11 terrorist attacks had on uniting the nation and the world despite differences. On "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday, Kennedy reminded Americans of the country's strength when standing together.

TIM KENNEDY: But on September 10th, 2001, had you asked that question to whoever was sitting in this seat, I think they would have had all of these reservations. They'd have this anxiety or this concern, maybe the apprehensions about being able to answer it. But now hindsight's perfectly, perfectly clear of what happened on September 11th and what the world looked like on September 12th. Do you remember what that world look like? Flags on every single doorstep. The queen, who just passed, playing our ‘Star Spangled Banner’ in front of her palace for the first time in history. That happened tomorrow as they're burying her right now. Like that is the unity. Like we talk about solidarity; let's talk about America on September 12th of 2001. We have never been a perfect country, but I want Americans to remember who we are. We stormed beaches. We climbed cliffs. You drop bombs on us at Pearl Harbor. We ran up and we planted a flag on top of all your strategic hills. You started killing people throughout Europe. We stormed your beaches and we beat you all the way back to your capital. So you had to get on your knees and beg for your lives. That's what we're capable of, and that's what we will always be able to do, because we are the strongest nation in this world and the strongest nation in history. Let's not forget who and what Americans are, and we are always going to be ready to answer the call.

