TikTok influencer slammed for claiming hitting the gym for weight loss is ‘fatphobic’

An anti-diet TikTok influencer is under fire after Libs of TikTok tweeted a video of her claiming that hitting the gym to lose weight is "fatphobic."

The influencer, who calls herself the "Anti Diet BFF," headed off the video by asking, "What makes somebody fatphobic at the gym?"

"Wanting to work out doesn't make anyone fatphobic, but the motivations for why you want to go to the gym do," she added later.

She listed several popular reasons for working out, including weight loss and obtaining a flat stomach, asking viewers whether they are going to the gym for these reasons or for more health-conscious reasons.

"Are you going to the gym to get a flat stomach or are you going to the gym so you can build a more stable core and have better posture?

"Are you motivated to go to the gym so you can lose weight or are you focused on increasing muscle and bone density? Do you only consider a workout good if you feel sore or tired the next day, or do you look to feel energized and awake after working out?"

The account, which focuses on "fatphobia," exercise and eating disorder recovery, garnered criticism from Twitter users after garnering Libs of TikTok's attention, with commenters slamming the influencer's claims for promoting unhealthy behavior.

"There's going to be a lot of lonely people with health issues with this mentality," former Florida congressional candidate Vic DeGrammont, R., tweeted Thursday.

"Revolution 2.0" podcast host Will Luden argued that the video is a part of a larger problem with the modern woke agenda, writing, "Today's version of ‘contributing’ is finding a new ism, ist, or ‘phobia.’ People used to waste their time coming up with useful inventions and scientific breakthroughs."

Some ripped the video for shaming people's goals and for allegedly promoting obesity while others seized the opportunity to double down on longstanding criticism against TikTok in general.

"TikTok is a cancer," tweeted British rapper Zuby. Author Tom Spriggs responded in the thread, writing, "TikTok is a living x-ray of several cancers. It gives an open mic to the nonsense."

MMA fighter Jesse Crosier slammed the platform for promoting "woke parasites," and entrepreneur Vladimir Druts wrote, "The CCP is really doing a great job with TikTok."

Many users also shared before and after pictures of themselves documenting their weight loss after regularly visiting the gym.