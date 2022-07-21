Sen. Thune rips Biden's 'code red' climate warning: He should be declaring an 'energy emergency'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., reacted Thursday to President Biden's speech declaring the climate crisis a "code red for humanity" and announcing executive action. On "The Faulkner Focus," Thune argued the larger threat to everyday Americans is the war on American energy and claimed the economy and inflation will be the top issues for voters in the midterm elections.

BIDEN PLEDGES TO MOBILIZE PRESIDENCY TO COMBAT CLIMATE CHANGE: ‘CODE RED FOR HUMANITY’

SEN. JOHN THUNE: What he should be declaring is an energy emergency, because that's what we have in the country. The president and his policies have crushed energy development in this country. We need to get our energy producers off the sidelines, back into the game producing American energy, making America energy independent. And the president's policies have led us to where now we're asking other countries to ship the liquid fuels here that we need to power our economy. So the reason his poll numbers are where they are is the American people get this. They understand clearly, notwithstanding the president's attempts to blame Putin or to blame somebody else, this really is the result, direct result of policy decisions that he and his administration have made. They've got to change course if they want to change his numbers.

Because as the price of gas continues to stay high, his poll numbers are going to continue to stay low. And ultimately, you talked about the election coming up in November, and that's what's going to be on the hearts and minds of the American people. It's not going to be these things - the climate and other issues that people aren't talking about. What they're talking about is inflation. They're talking about the $9,000 per year more that it's costing the average family in this country to keep up with their daily needs and requirements.

