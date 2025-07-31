Three major broadcast networks didn't report on heinous Cincinnati brawl, review finds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three major broadcast networks still have not covered the horrific viral brawl in Cincinnatti that left a woman unconscious on their main morning and evening news programs as of Thursday.

The Media Research Council's Newsbusters analyzed ABC’s "Good Morning America" and "World News Tonight," "CBS News Mornings" and "Evening News," and NBC’s "Today" and "Nightly News" in the days since the vile Cincinnati assault – in which a woman was left on the ground unconscious – and found no coverage of the event through Wednesday, July 30.

A subsequent Fox News Digital analysis found that the fight was not covered on any of the aforementioned networks’ shows Thursday. ABC and NBC's websites did cover the event, and NBC's streaming service and early morning show also reported the story, per the report.

Five people were charged after the vicious altercation early Saturday morning. Disturbing video of the brawl shows a man wearing a polo shirt being attacked by multiple assailants, who proceeded to kick and stomp on him while he was on the ground, helpless. When a woman tried to intervene, she was knocked out cold by a man. Photographs of the female victim, known only as Holly, show her with a black eye and bloody lip.

Newsbusters speculated that the lack of coverage on mainstream, liberal-leaning outlets was due to the racial dynamics at play.

"Given the victims appeared to be White and the mob Black, ABC, CBS, and NBC have steered clear given the clear racial breakdown and not given it a single second on their flagship morning or evening newscasts," the report said.

Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, blasted the mayor and other city leaders for their handling of the assault during an interview on "Fox and Friends" Thursday, calling it a "heinous situation."

"Cincinnati is an amazing city, made by great people over decades, centuries actually. It’s one of the shiny jewels of Ohio, and these idiotic political leaders that the citizens allow to have office need to go," Moreno said.

Moreno said he’s demanding Cincinnati leaders produce a plan to protect the civil rights of all their citizens, and threatening to have federal agencies pull all funding for the city if they fail to deliver. The senator blasted the city’s police chief and other officials for their response to the crisis.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge blamed social media for the uproar surrounding the fight, saying that the video "does not depict the entire incident."

"That is one version of what occurred," the police chief said.

A Facebook account that claimed to belong to City Councilwoman Victoria Parks said that the victims "begged for that beat down!"

ABC, CBS and NBC did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.