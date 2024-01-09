Former President Trump to join Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum for Fox News town hall ahead of Iowa caucuses

Former President Trump will appear on Fox News Channel on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET for a live town hall from Iowa.

"Special Report" chief political anchor Bret Baier and "The Story" executive editor and anchor Martha MacCallum will co-moderate the event in Des Moines, marking the first time Trump will sit with Baier and MacCallum jointly since May 2020.

The special town hall, which will be held only days before the critical Iowa Caucuses, will focus on the leading issues facing voters in the Hawkeye State and across the nation.

It’s been a busy week for Baier and MacCallum, who co-moderated town halls with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Monday and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday. The Trump event will be the third-straight night that Fox News Channel hosts a town hall with a GOP presidential candidate.

Baier and MacCallum also co-moderated the first Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee last year, which averaged 13 million viewers and is the most-watched debate of the 2024 cycle to date.

In the latest polls in Iowa, Trump stands at or above 50% support, miles ahead of DeSantis and Haley, who are battling for a distant second place. But Trump, who skipped out on the first four GOP presidential primary debates and who until recently kept a light schedule on the campaign trail in Iowa and the early voting states, isn't sitting back on his large lead.

"The poll numbers are scary because we’re leading by so much," Trump told supporters at a rally in Waterloo, Iowa, just before Christmas. "We can put this to bed after Iowa. We’ve got to be sure that we put this thing away. … You gotta show up. Even if you think we’re going to win by a lot. You gotta show up."

The Trump campaign shifted into higher gear a few weeks ago, training close to 2,000 caucus captains in precincts across the state.

Trump sat down with Baier last June, where the former president opened up about everything from his handling of classified documents to his former cabinet members who oppose his return to the White House, and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"Hannity," which usually airs in the 9 p.m. ET time slot on Fox News Channel, will be preempted.

