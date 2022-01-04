CBS guest: Republican sweep in 2022 midterms one of the greatest global threats

A CBS guest said Tuesday the 2022 midterm elections posed one of the top risks to the entire world and a landslide Republican victory would effectively delegitimize the 2024 presidential election.

Eurasia Group president Ian Bremmer said on "CBS Mornings" that the upcoming elections were the "most important" midterms in American history.

"We have January 6 coming up in just a day," he said. "As you know, since the profoundly challenged elections of 2020, no lessons have been learned at all in the United States. The country is much more divided … The United States has an election process that is increasingly broken, increasingly delegitimized. In the midterm elections especially, if you have a significant win for a Trump-led Republican Party, means that 2024 is going to be seen as illegitimate and potentially a constitutional crisis. In the world's most powerful country, it's hard not to rank that high on your list."

"It's deeply worrying," CBS anchor Tony Dokoupil agreed.

With President Biden's approval rating languishing and the historic struggles the White House's party has in a president's first midterms, Republicans are hopeful in 2022 they'll take back the House and the Senate, where Democrats currently cling to small majorities.

Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., recently became the 24th House Democrat to announce he wouldn't seek re-election in November, a troubling sign for his party. Republicans need to net five seats to take back the majority for the first time since they lost the House in the 2018 midterms, while they need to net one seat to take the majority in the 50-50 U.S. Senate.