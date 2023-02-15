'The View' torched for attacking Nikki Haley's 2024 announcement: 'Never seen women more vile to other women'

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley threw her hat into the ring and officially announced Tuesday she is seeking the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

Haley said she was running to bring a "new generation of leadership" to the Republican Party. However, the ladies of "The View" were not particularly happy with the announcement.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg attacked the former UN ambassador for failing to admit America was "not perfect," and accusing her of no longer knowing "right from wrong."

"So Nikki, you know, since you have been asleep all this time, and you just woke up, you're just finding out that there are things about our country that are not perfect," Goldberg said, appearing upset. "And for us to pretend that it is and that nothing happened is ridiculous. So you're not saying anything new."

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld blasted Goldberg for her comments, saying construction workers have more respect for women than the women on "The View."

"I've never seen women more vile to other women than on ‘The View.’ They're hateful. They are blind to any woman's achievement," he explained Wednesday on "The Five."

Gutfeld called out the show for preaching about diversity but refusing to allow diversity of thought.

"Their idea of diversity stops at diversity of opinion. If you don't agree with them, you're as good as scum to them," he said.

Co-host Dana Perino argued the ladies of "The View" only see someone as a minority if they have the word Democrat next to their name.

Fellow co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro said it's "amazing" how the left plays the race card "all the time."

"When you have a conservative who's a woman and [who] considers herself a woman of color, oh, they want to trash her immediately," she explained.