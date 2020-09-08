Trump shares clip of Joe Rogan comparing Biden to 'flashlight' with 'dying battery'

President Trump had some fun Tuesday at the expense of his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, with the help of comedian, UFC commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan.

The president tweeted a 13-second clip from a November 2019 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, during which Rogan employed a less-than-flattering simile to describe the former vice president.

"Biden, to me, is like having a flashlight with a dying battery and going for a long hike in the woods," Rogan told his guest, journalist Matt Taibbi, who chuckled at the comparison. "It is not going to work out. It's not going to make it."

Earlier in the day, Trump retweeted another clip from Rogan's podcast, this one from the host's sitdown last week with former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson.

Rogan, who has been critical of both Trump and Biden, previously expressed his support for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during the Democratic primary.

Last month, the podcast host questioned Biden's mental acuity.

“I believe there is also a large group of people that are very uncomfortable with a man who seems to be mentally compromised winning the election and doing so by hiding," Rogan said.