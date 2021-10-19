'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin scolds Chicago's Lightfoot for 'flouting' mask mandates

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin called out Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for violating both local and state mask mandates.

Lightfoot took to Twitter on Sunday to celebrate the Chicago Sky's victory in the WNBA championship, writing, "What a moment. Congrats champs! A first but not the last for @chicagosky."

However, included in the tweet was a photo of the maskless mayor surrounded by fully masked Chicago Sky fans.

On Monday, while discussing President Biden similarly defying Washington D.C.'s mask mandate after he was caught walking through a restaurant without one, Hostin chimed in, telling her co-hosts "optics do matter."

"We're having a problem with messaging in this country," Hostin said. "And we're giving these opportunities over and over and over again."

The liberal pundit then took aim at the Windy City mayor.

"You’ve got all these people wearing a mask around her, except for the mayor, and she is at this very moment in this standoff with I believe, as she’s the mayor of Chicago, with the Chicago Police over a vaccine mandate," Hostin said. "So she’s asking everybody to get vaccinated, but here she is sort of flouting her own, you know, city’s guidelines."

Co-host Sara Haines attempted to separate the Biden and Lightfoot cases, suggesting the president not wearing a mask at the moment was more accidental while it's more problematic for the Chicago mayor since she has a track record of violating local COVID guidance.

"But you're a public figure. You're a public figure," Hostin pushed back. "It matters."

Lightfoot’s office did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the photo or questions on why they posted a photo showing an apparent violation of the ordinances and what kind of example the mayor sets with the posted photo.

The Windy City’s mask mandate went back into effect in August, requiring face coverings indoors for everyone, including toddlers as young as 2 years old, regardless of vaccination status.

The Chicago Sky defeated the Phoenix Mercury for the 2021 WNBA championship by six points, 80 to 74.

Fox News' Houston Keene contributed to this report.