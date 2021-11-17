'The View' hosts mock Kyrsten Sinema with valley girl accent, says she 'thinks she’s above' talking to people

ABC News’ "The View" co-hosts openly mocked and derided Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., on Wednesday for her previous opposition to President Joe Biden’s "Build Back Better" agenda.

Co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar remarked on Sinema’s comments after Biden signed into law his trillion-dollar infrastructure plan. Despite frequent criticism against her, Sinema has maintained that she has no interest in switching parties.

‘THE VIEW’ DOESN’T MENTION GUEST HOST LINCOLN PROJECT’S TARA SETMAYER;S ASSOCIATION WITH SCANDAL-RIDDEN GROUP

Goldberg added herself to the list of critics by mocking the senator’s comments.

"So has she just been misunderstood or is she just trying to, like, I don’t know, join in to the victory lap?" Goldberg said in a faux valley girl accent.

"She bothers me a little bit," Behar interjected.

Behar then complained that the Arizona senator has brought on the criticism by being "never available" for her constituents.

"She’s never available. She thinks she’s at the Cannes Film Festival and the paparazzi are chasing her. You’re a United States senator. Speak to your constituents. Talk to people. That’s your job," Behar said.

Behar later said Sinema "thinks she’s above" talking to people.

"She thinks that she’s above it, that she doesn’t have to. ‘No I don’t have to.’ Well you do, miss! Get yourself out there!" Behar said.

Sinema has faced backlash from media pundits and progressive activists for her opposition to the infrastructure bill, as well as her defense of the filibuster. Some of her critics have even defended the public harassment Sinema faced when she was followed into a restroom.

Co-host Sara Haines initially argued in favor of Sinema’s character, but added that "there’s no transparency" surrounding the senator.

"There’s no transparency there. So how can you hold an elected official accountable if they aren’t answering people at all?" Haines said.

ABC NEWS SAYS KYRSTEN SINEMA HAS TAKEN ‘HARD TURN TO THE RIGHT’ FOR RESISTING DEM SPENDING SPREE

Although this argument has been used to defend Sinema’s public harassment, Haines originally argued against confronting politicians in such a manner.

"I don't think the way this was handled, following someone into a bathroom is [never] a good idea," Haines said. "In this day and age where we live in a very big gun country … Over 300 million guns across this country. When you confront people, it may not end well. It's not going to effectuate change most likely when you're harassing people."

Co-host Sunny Hostin was the sole defender for Sinema, citing Sinema’s interest in various left-wing priorities such as climate provisions and paid leave. However, all the hosts remained apprehensive of Sinema’s reluctance to raise corporate tax rates.

Previously, Hostin also criticized Sinema for avoiding questions.

"We shouldn't be following a senator into the bathroom. They should have just waited for her to come out," Hostin said. "Talk to her then … But she never answers questions … She doesn't answer questions outside of the bathroom. She doesn't answer questions inside of the bathroom. She doesn't answer questions on the plane."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP