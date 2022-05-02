Whoopi Goldberg suggests White House have 'giant meeting' to stop staff 'microaggressions' against VP Harris

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg suggested Monday that the White House have "a giant meeting" to stop alleged staff "microaggressions" against Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to journalists Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns, who joined the show to discuss their joint book about the 2020 election and the first year of President Biden's administration titled, "This Will Not Pass," Harris felt "disrespected" by staffers in the West Wing because they failed to stand whenever she walked into the room.

The segment began with Martin and Burns discussing the possibility Biden might run for reelection in 2024, and who exactly would replace him on the ticket if he opted not to.

When the question came to who Biden's replacement could be, Martin noted that Harris didn't have as much experience or the relationships Biden had because of his lengthy amount of time serving in the Senate.

He then described how that lack of experience had created problems with her serving alongside Biden as vice president.

"I think her challenge has been sort of finding her niche, and it’s created tensions with the West Wing," Martin said. "We have a scene in the book in which she’s feeling disrespected because she sees staffers in the West Wing when she walks into the room who are not standing for her, and they always stand for President Biden when he walks into the room."

Martin stated that Harris had her chief of staff call the West Wing to say that she had noticed the treatment and to tell the staff that they were to stand whenever she walked into the room.

Burns argued there was an "unmistakable context of identity" in the situation, appearing to reference Harris' race and gender.

"The Biden inner circle is overwhelmingly White, it is largely male, and they have largely been with Biden for a very, very long time. And so, you know, anybody who has been new to the Biden operation, they will tell you right away, it is a tough nut to crack," he said. "It is tough to get close to this president, and that’s been the case for the vice president too."

Co-host Sunny Hostin jumped in, declaring "protocol is protocol," and that it needed to be followed.

"Don’t you think it would behoove everyone to maybe have a giant meeting and say, let’s go over how this actually works so that everybody is clear? Because we know that everybody has little microaggressions that they may not be aware that they’re putting out there. So let’s have this big meeting and if I see you do it again, you’re out," Goldberg chimed in.

Martin added that Biden told staff that if any of them leaked information about Harris that they would be fired.