Joy Behar admits she apologizes even if she doesn't 'mean it' in order to save her job on 'The View'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar offered a revealing admission about the apologies she has given in order to save her job.

In an interview with People Magazine, Behar reflected on her 23 years on the ABC daytime program ahead of its 25th season, noting "I've gotten in trouble a few times."

"I've had to apologize, which I'm happy to do in order to save mine and everybody else's job. I don't care. Even if I don't mean it, I'll do it. Even if I look like I'm in a hostage takeover, I'll still do it, because if you don't do it, you lose your job and everybody else's," Behar told People.

JOY BEHAR APOLOGIZES FOR USING WRONG PRONOUNS WHEN DISCUSSING CAITLYN JENNER

The 78-year-old liberal co-host defended her comedy that has landed her in hot water from time to time, insisting it's never "vicious or mean."

"My comedy has never been vicious or mean because my intent is just to make you laugh. That's all," Behar said. "I don't have any other motive. And so if the intention is in the right, and your heart is in the right place, I think that you can never really go wrong. I've offended people for sure, but whatever."

In June, Behar cracked a joke at the expense of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib, who became the first active player in NFL history to come out as gay while discussing her lack of knowledge of football.

"After they said ‘penetration in the end zone,’ they lose me," Behar said.

Behar later admitted the joke was "inappropriate" and urged viewers to forget she ever said it.

In April, Behar issued an apology for using the wrong pronouns while discussing Caitlyn Jenner. It is unclear if she meant that apology.