Joy Behar apologizes for using wrong pronouns when discussing Caitlyn Jenner

"The View" co-host Joy Behar repeatedly used the wrong pronoun when referring to Caitlyn Jenner on Friday before catching the gaffe and correcting herself.

The left-wing Behar apparently didn’t receive the message that misusing pronouns can send fellow liberals into a tizzy when discussing Jenner’s bid for Governor of California.

"He’s got this guy Brad Parscale running his campaign. What do you think about that? I mean that guy was accused of using campaign funds to enrich himself," Behar said to co-host Sunny Hostin.

CAITLYN JENNER ANNOUNCES RUN FOR GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA: 'I'M IN!'

"That’s who is running his campaign, or her campaign, rather," Behar then said.

The ABC News daytime talk show’s other co-host used the proper pronouns when referring to Jenner. Behar apologized later in the show, chalking her mistake up to a lack of sleep.

"So first of all let me apologize for my pronoun mix-up, I think I just didn’t get enough sleep last night. I had no intention of missing them up, and I tried to correct it immediately, but, whatever, it just came out, so I’m sorry if anybody was upset by that," she said.

The left is so serious about pronouns that House rules unveiled earlier this year by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., were completely gender-neutral. In an effort to be inclusive to those who don't identify as a specific gender, the rules package stripped all mention of gender-specific pronouns and terms such as "man," "woman," "mother" and "son."

Many liberals even put their preferred pronouns in their social media bios so people don’t use the wrong terms when engaging in conversation.

Jenner, a Republican, announced plans Friday to run for governor of California. "I’m in! California is worth fighting for," she tweeted.

Jenner, the Olympic gold medal winning decathlete turned transgender rights activist and nationally known TV personality, is hoping to unseat Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faces an all-but-certain recall election later this year. Jenner, previously known as Bruce Jenner, came out as a trans woman in 2015.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Jenner has put together a team of prominent Republican operatives to advise the campaign, including 2016 and 2020 Trump presidential campaign pollster Tony Fabrizio and Steven Cheung, a Trump White House and reelection campaign aide who worked on Arnold Schwarzenegger's California gubernatorial recall election win in 2003.

Along with her announcement, Jenner launched a website. In a statement on the website, she took aim at the Democrats' one-party lock on the deep-blue state for the past decade.

Fox News’ Marisa Schultz and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.