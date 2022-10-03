'The View' hosts, crowd groan when Sarah Huckabee Sanders floated as Trump running mate in 2024

"The View" hosts and audience members groaned on Monday after Maggie Haberman listed Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., as potential 2024 running mates for Donald Trump.

Co-host Ana Navarro asked Haberman who she believed Trump would ask to be his running mate if he chooses to run in 2024.

"There's a couple of people whose names have been mentioned, and the one that actually gets mentioned the most by people close to him is Tim Scott from South Carolina, the senator, and then Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who is possibly the next governor of Arkansas," she said.

One of the hosts could be heard saying, "Oh, God," and co-host Whoopi Goldberg, as well as the audience, groaned.

Haberman said she didn't mean to "cause that" as "The View" hosts laughed.

Navarro also asked Haberman about Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and asked if she believes Trump is going to run again in 2024.

"I want to get this right. He calls Ron DeSantis, quote, fat, phony and whiny. Really? Donald Trump called somebody fat. Do you think Trump really will run again, and can he win again? And tell me about how he’s feeling about Ron DeSantis because I love this tea," Navarro asked.

Haberman said Trump has been privately attacking DeSantis and uses the word "phony" to describe a lot of people.

"He is really focused on Ron DeSantis in a way he isn’t on almost anybody else. Because he knows not just that Ron DeSantis is seen by us and others or people who look at the political field as the person who can take on Trumpism without the erratic behavior, but donors really like Ron DeSantis, and he has raised a lot of money at a time when Donald Trump’s fundraising has slowed down, and that is very concerning," she said.

Sanders, a Republican who served as White House press secretary for two years during the Trump administration, announced in 2021 that she would be running for governor of Arkansas.

She is running against Democratic candidate Chris Jones in November to fill the seat being vacated by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson due to term limits.

Liberals criticized Haberman for saving a quote from Trump about the election for her book. Trump told anonymous aides he did not plan to leave the White House after losing the election in 2020, Haberman said in her book.

"Oh good, another fact, vital to the safety and continuation of the nation, that @maggieNYT withheld from the public for many months if not a year-and-a-half so she could put it in her f-----g book," former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann tweeted in September.