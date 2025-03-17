'The View' hosts blast Schumer, promise grilling in upcoming interview

"The View" co-hosts railed against Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for voting in support of the GOP's funding bill on Monday and promised to grill him during his appearance on the program.

"I think what you fight on matters too, and I think, again, that this was a fight that needed to happen, and it didn’t happen because of Chuck Schumer. If you think about it, Republicans would have had to own that government shutdown. They have control of everything, and it would have been squarely on their backs, and I am not alone in this opinion," co-host Sunny Hostin said during the show on Monday.

Schumer has been criticized by members of his party and liberal-leaning media voices following his support for the GOP spending bill. Schumer argued that while he disagreed with the bill, the consequences of a shutdown were ultimately worse for Americans.

"I want a party that doesn’t want to cave. I want a party that’s an opposition party because what Schumer just did is he cleared the way for Donald Trump and Elon Musk to gut Social Security, to cut Medicare, to cut Medicaid. That is unacceptable, and it’s past time for Democrats to fight and stop acting like it's business as usual and fighting by the rules, because the rule book has been thrown out by the Republican Party and that is just the truth," Hostin continued.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin pushed back on Hostin and noted that the Democrats would have had to come to the table to reopen the government if they had gone into a shutdown.

"Let the Republicans do what the Republicans do," Hostin responded. "They're destroying this country."

After co-host Sara Haines argued that Schumer did the right thing, co-host Ana Navarro said she didn't buy Schumer's reasoning behind backing the bill.

"I think that when the Democratic base is hearing Chuck Schumer say, the reason that I’m going to support this funding bill is because, if not, it’s going to give Trump and Elon the power to fire federal workers and to get rid of departments. They're already doing that. So it’s like me saying, okay, you know what, I’m going to get out of the shower, but I’m not going to go outside and stand in the rain because I’m already wet. They’re already soaking wet," Navarro said.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg took neither side and said she planned to ask Schumer about his decision when he joins the co-hosts for an interview on Tuesday.

"I’m going to wait, personally, because I want to ask him right when he’s sitting there. ‘Please explain this, and why you think this was the better choice,’ because there was no great choice here. So, I want to hear why he thought what he was doing was the better thing to do," Goldberg said.

"So when Chuck gets here tomorrow, we can all say to him, hey, what the hell? Why? Because you freaked out everybody. Explain yourself. It’s very rare that we get someone to come to our table as soon as something has been done, because usually they have enough time to decide that we’re not the place they want to come, but Chuck doesn’t have that much time," Goldberg continued.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., accused Schumer of making a "tremendous mistake" in supporting the spending bill.