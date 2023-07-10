'The View' host on Biden refusing to acknowledge 7th grandchild: 'If it was Trump, we would talk about it'

"The View" co-hosts dismissed concerns over President Biden and his refusal to acknowledge his seventh grandchild on Monday, but co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin noted they "would talk about it" if it were Donald Trump's grandchild.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg called out The New York Times' Maureen Dowd, who criticized Biden in the paper for not acknowledging one of his grandchildren, and told her to "find something else to write about.

She said the information was "private" and people didn't need to know.

"I do feel like if it was Trump, we would talk about it, that's the thing. If Trump had a grandkid he wasn't acknowledging," Griffin said.

One of the other hosts added, "he probably does."

Griffin said Trump didn't acknowledge his daughter, Tiffany, very much.

Goldberg suggested it was fine to talk about the president's family members if they are "grown kids," but noted that in this case "this is a baby."

"She has no business doing – she has made this a problem," Goldberg said, referring to Dowd. "Not Hunter, not this woman. She’s made it a problem."

Dowd's column, headlined "It’s Seven Grandkids, Mr. President," criticized Biden for his continual omission of the existence of this seventh grandchild named Navy Joan Roberts, a child Hunter Biden had with Lunden Roberts.

Co-host Sara Haines wondered why the White House went out of their way to note the Biden's have six grandchildren.

"I like that part, but I don’t know why they go out of their way to say six grandchildren or four kids. When my parents talk about me, they say, ‘we love all our kids. We love our grandbabies.’ They’ve never numerically repeat over and over, 'I like three kids, I like four kids," she said.

Co-host Ana Navarro said the reason that was happening was because the "right wing, who is weaponizing everything related to Hunter, keeps asking, so how many children do you have, Mr. President?"

Griffin noted that Biden had acknowledged six grandchildren in speeches he's written.

"Joe Biden’s mantra has always been that ‘the absolute most important thing is your family.’ It is the heart of his political narrative. Empathy, born of family tragedies, has been his stock in trade. Callously scarring Navy’s life, just as it gets started, undercuts that," Dowd wrote in her column on Saturday.

"What the Navy story reveals is how dated and inauthentic the 80-year-old president’s view of family is," she continued.