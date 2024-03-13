‘The View’ co-hosts spar over Hur testimony, lament Dem trying to 'play it fair' at hearing

The co-hosts of "The View" got into a heated discussion on Wednesday while discussing Special Counsel Robert Hur's testimony and claimed he was being partisan in his findings.

"The Democrats are always trying to play it fair, and the Republicans don’t. And they’re playing a crooked game," Joy Behar claimed early during the segment. The liberal co-host also lashed out at the New York Times, accusing it of putting out 81 articles in just four days after the Hur report was released.

"With friends like the New York Times, who needs the New York Post?" she said. In the next segment, Behar issued a correction and said it wasn't just the New York Times, but also the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin argued there was partisan hackery coming from both sides of the aisle during Hur's testimony.

"Robert Hur is a career DOJ professional and stood by his report and resisted efforts for making him overreach and diagnose things about Biden’s mental acuity time and time again and made clear it is totally different than Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents, which was far more egregious and implored elected officials to protect classified documents. I think it is a mistake. Democrats are running on democracy and upholding our institutions, they were sounding like MAGA Republicans. You can be a Republican working at DOJ and still follow the letter of the law. It’s not a witch-hunt. It’s not a partisan attack," Griffin said.

Behar demanded to know why the words "photographic recall" didn't appear in Hur's report, but appeared in the transcript of Biden's interview. Griffin said that was a question for him and noted that it was the president who brought up Beau Biden.

"He was getting castigated for, ‘how dare you bring up his dead son,’ Biden brought that up," she said. "So I just think we got to be careful if we care about our institutions if any time we don't like the ruling, it's partisan."

Liberal co-host Sunny Hostin disagreed and pushed back.

"There is no way that a prosecutor… summarizes things in a report that are not contained in the transcripts. That is not how the procedure is done," she said. "This prosecutor was very partisan, and I can tell from the report."

She argued specifically that Hur was being partisan in the assessment that he didn't want to charge Biden because he "could portray himself as an elderly man with a poor memory who would be sympathetic to a jury."

"That is not the standard when you're a prosecutor. The standard is can you prove your case beyond a reasonable doubt," Hostin said. After some cross talking between Hostin and Griffin, the Republican co-host added, "you don't bring a case that you can't win."

Griffin argued the investigation and testimony was not a nothing-burger, as Hostin said, "it's completely a nothing burger."

"He knowingly took Afghan war plans that were classified because he wanted to write his book and undercut Barack Obama’s decision to do a troop surge. He knowingly did that, that is not OK. It's not what Donald Trump did, but we shouldn't lower the bar of wrongdoing," Griffin said.

Hostin then jumped in again and said former Vice President Mike Pence had classified documents and demanded to know when his hearings were, adding, "where's the special counsel?"