'The View' co-host to Stacey Abrams: Would it be 'slap in the face' for Biden not to pick black woman as VP?

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin continued pushing the idea that former Vice President Joe Biden has an obligation to choose a black woman to serve as his running mate.

"Do you think that not choosing a woman of color -- a black woman, actually -- is a slap in the face to the black, female voters who are credited with really reviving his candidacy?" Hostin asked Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams.

The question came as Abrams touted herself as an "excellent" pick for vice president.

"I think Vice President Biden is going to make a smart choice, and I appreciate the fact that he has lifted up women as being a necessary partner in this," Abrams said, referring to Biden's pledge to pick a female running mate.

'THE VIEW' CO-HOST ARGUES BLACK WOMEN HAVE 'EARNED' REPRESENTATION AS BIDEN'S VP PICK

"I would share your concern about not picking a woman of color because women of color, particularly black women, are the strongest part of the Democratic Party -- the most loyal, but that loyalty isn't simply how we vote, it's how we work," she added.

"And if we want to signal that that work will continue, that we are going to reach not just to certain segments of our community, but to the entire country, then we need a ticket that reflects the diversity of America."

Hostin previously argued that black women had "earned" a spot on Biden's ticket.

"As a lot of people say, the VP pick is — it isn’t an incentive. It’s a thank you, and I think it should be a thank you to black women," she said last week.

STACEY ABRAMS TOUTS HERSELF AS AN 'EXCELLENT RUNNING MATE' FOR BIDEN

"I think black women are going to have to carry the load in this election like they always do. We are their strongest voting base, and half of black women live in states where I think they are going to obstruct the vote. I think there won’t be mail-in voting.

"So, that means that black women are going to have to risk their lives during this pandemic to vote. They’re going to have to bring their sons and their brothers and their fathers and risk their lives to vote," she argued, adding that Biden's campaign was pulled "out of the grave" due to African-American support in South Carolina.

"We’ve earned that spot with our loyalty for decades, and so in my view, he should pick a black woman."

Hostin previously suggested Biden should choose Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., over Abrams given the latter's lack of political experience.

"I think that Stacey Abrams, of course, is a good option although she hasn’t held office, and so that concerns me," Hostin said. "I think Kamala Harris is an excellent, excellent choice, but I think it should go to a black woman with experience."

Abrams has held office, serving for years in Georgia's General Assembly.

CLICK HERE TO GET COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

However, Abrams lost her gubernatorial bid in 2018. She later argued that her loss shouldn't define her as a politician.

“I may not have won the office, but what I was able to earn for the causes I serve has been extraordinary, and beyond anything I could have imagined," she told Elle Magazine. "Apparently, I’m a really good loser."