Jesse Watters, Juan Williams tackle Trump's canceled Taliban meeting

Members of "The Five" spoke about their discomfort Monday with a now-canceled meeting involving President Trump, U.S. officials and the Taliban at Camp David.

"I don't like the symbolism of the Taliban coming to Camp David. It's hallowed ground for American diplomacy and the American presidency. These people are barbaric. They make Kim Jong Un look refined," co-host Jesse Watters said.

Trump said he had intended to hold a secret meeting Sunday with Taliban representatives at Camp David, but called it off due to the Taliban’s role in a deadly bombing in Kabul last week that resulted in the death of a U.S. soldier.

The "Watters' World" host believed that a meeting at Camp David would have elevated the Taliban and he credited the president for canceling.

PEACE TALKS WITH AFGHANS, TALIBAN CALLED OFF AFTER TRUMP CANCELS SECRET MEETING

"So, to give them that Camp David platform I think was a bad idea. And I'm glad the president canceled it," Watters said.

Co-host Juan Williams blasted the president for even inviting the Taliban.

"We as Americans will mark... 18 years since 9/11. And the idea that the president would invite these people who were the hosts for the terrorists who attacked us... I find incredible," Williams said.

Williams, however, found common ground with Trump in wanting to remove U.S. troops from Afghanistan but disagreed with his dealings with the Taliban.

"I think polls show the American people want this over, want us to get out. I think Trump has the right instinct there. But when you stop and think about the idea that you are giving credibility to people who are terrorists and they don't even have a deal with the government in Kabul, their own government," Williams said.

"I think we were going at it in the wrong way"

