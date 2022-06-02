Greg Gutfeld: The left's culture has allowed things like 'maliciousness violence' to happen

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said there is "fairly good reason" why the left and the right do not trust each other when it comes to finding common ground on gun control on "The Five" Thursday night.

GREG GUTFELD: This is, social media is one of the most pernicious parts of this recipe in all sorts of personal self-destruction, maliciousness violence. But there's a reason why I think that the left stays away from other variables. It's because their fingerprints are all over a culture that undermines certain institutions that have allowed these things to happen. You know, where is family? Where is religion? I'm not religious, but I can understand the role that it plays in people's lives, and it's a positive role, it's a positive one, and I'm agnostic, and I say that. Religion, family, mental health. I know that Jessica [Tarlov] and I agree on mental health, the security of the schools. That makes total sense. But you cannot address these things if you feel in yourself that somehow you have contributed to this untethered alienation that we see right now. And I think that's why the left turns away from a lot of these other possibilities.

