'The Five' co-host Jeanine Pirro questions AOC's Constitutional knowledge of the Supreme Court's job

"The Five" co-host Jeanine Pirro asked if Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has "any idea" about the Supreme Court's Constitutionally-prescribed job Wednesday on "The Five."

PIRRO: These people have no idea what's going on. And that's why I had my head in my hands. AOC said the Supreme Court engaged in an overreach of its authority. Does she have any idea what the Supreme Court's job is in terms of the Constitution? … She says we're no longer majority rule. By the way, the Supreme Court doesn't make decisions based upon majority rule. The way they want to pack the court, they'll make it another legislative branch. And what makes them think they're the majority, by the way? What makes them believe that?

