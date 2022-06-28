Expand / Collapse search
Conservatives roast AOC demanding abortion clinics on federal lands in red states: ‘Sounds like a toddler’

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made the comments after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade on Friday

By Gabriel Hays | Fox News
Conservatives roast AOC’s demanding abortion clinics on federal lands in red states

Conservatives on Twitter didn't mince words when reacting to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., present her scheme to keep as many abortions happening in the U.S. as possible.

In the wake of the Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs case last Friday, which overturned Roe v. Wade, AOC has been urging protesters, voters and the federal government to rise to the occasion and protect abortion rights in the United States.

In a speech she gave on the night of the decision, AOC presented the idea that the U.S. government could get around red state laws banning abortion by putting abortion clinics on federal lands in said states.  

Before a crowd of pro-abortion protesters, the congresswoman exclaimed into a microphone: "Yeah, I’ll start with the babiest of the babiest of baby steps. Open abortion clinics on federal lands in red states right now!"

Conservatives rebuked AOC for demanding that abortion clinics be placed on federal land in response to SCOTUS decision. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WEBB CALLS OUT 'POP CULTURE PRINCESS' AOC OVER SCOTUS IMPEACHMENT PUSH: 'DO YOUR JOB'

For good measure, she added, "Right now!" twice more on the end of her call to action as the crowd screamed their approval. 

Since her speech, AOC has made other remarks defending Roe v. Wade. During last Sunday’s Meet The Press, she stated, "This decision and this policy will kill people no matter what their spin and what their talking points are."

Conservatives on Twitter noticed the speech on Tuesday after the RNC Research Twitter account posted it. 

"Democrats' actual positions on abortion are way, way, WAY too extreme to politically benefit in a post-Roe world," tweeted The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway

Conservative radio host Joe Pagliarulo tweeted, "I will never ever understand why a group of women would cheer and applaud the killing of the unborn.  It's literally an exercise in mind control.  Sick."

Pagliarulo posted a subsequent tweet commenting on a video of AOC talking about voting pro-life Democrats out of office. The host wrote, "yup.. they are 100 percent the party of killing unborn children."

AOC CALLS FOR IMPEACHMENT OF SCOTUS JUSTICES AFTER OVERTURNING ROE V. WADE

Pro life crowd cheers over SCOTUS decision. (Photo by Joshua Comins/Fox News)

Grabien founder and conservative journalist Tom Elliot encouraged AOC’s talking point. "Yes, Democrats, please run on turning national parks into abortion factories," he commented.

The official account for Candace Owens' talk show simply tweeted, "No," in response to the video. 

Conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong mocked the congresswoman in an infantile voice, tweeting, "WIGHT NAOOO UWU Sounds like a toddler."

"The Tribes ain’t gonna have this…" quipped conservative commentator Elisha Krauss.

Conservative author Courtney Kirchoff commented, "Evil comes in many forms."

And American Greatness senior fellow Ned Ryun tweeted, "Nah. Pound sand, Comrade Cortez."

Abortion-rights protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases.  ((AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana))

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @gabrieljhays.