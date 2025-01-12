Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Digital traveled to an evacuation zone to see the devastation from the Eaton Fire. Here's what we saw

Roadblocks and checkpoints were set up throughout multiple streets to prevent residents from returning to their homes

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Published
A look at the carnage in Altadena from the Eaton fire Video

A look at the carnage in Altadena from the Eaton fire

Fox News Digital drives through Lake Avenue in Altadena to see the destruction from the Eaton fire firsthand.

ALTADENA, CALIF. – Broken shards of glass. Burnt paint cans. And melted tire rims. The Eaton Fire swept through Altadena, Calif., late Tuesday night, destroying thousands of structures and forcing thousands of residents to flee with only the bare necessities – leaving behind a blackened char just about everywhere in its wake.

As of Monday, the fire was only 33% contained and has burned more than 14,000 acres. Fox News Digital traveled to an evacuation zone in Altadena on Saturday to see the devastation from one of the largest wildfires in California's history.

Roadblocks and checkpoints were set up throughout multiple streets to prevent residents from returning to their homes as officials work to clear roads and fix downed power lines. Police car after police car drove through the blocked-off areas to monitor any unusual activity amid concerns of looting. Firetrucks from West Covina, Santa Fe Springs, Pasadena, Downey and Vandenberg were also seen driving up and down the evacuation area.

altadena sign

A mural of Altadena is seen on the side of a building. (Fox News Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

A Brake Masters express oil change shop at the corner of Alameda Street and Lake Avenue was all but destroyed except for the sign at the front that boasted "lifetime brakes" and one white pillar at the store’s back end. In the front, rubble and destroyed garage doors stood next to more than a dozen burned-out cars clunked together in the parking lot.

CALIFORNIA RELYING ON PRISONERS, MEXICO TO PROVIDE FIREFGHTERS TO BATTLE LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES

About two minutes away, a slightly burnt purple and white cross stood atop a rectangular sign structure. It was all that remained of the Lifeline Fellowship Christian Center. A bus affiliated with the center was seemingly left behind in the parking lot, covered in dust and ash. "Jesus is your lifeline," read the decal on the side.

  • brake masters altadena
    Image 1 of 8

    The parking lot of a Brake Masters in Altadena. (Fox News Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

  • brake masters
    Image 2 of 8

    A Brake Masters shop in Altadena remains closed after the Eaton fire ripped through, destroying more than a dozen cars. (Fox News Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

  • burnt-out cars
    Image 3 of 8

    The parking lot of a Brake Masters in Altadena is filled with burnt-out cars. (Fox news Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

  • brake masters parking lot
    Image 4 of 8

    More than a dozen burned-out cars sit in the parking lot of a Brake Masters in Altadena. (Fox News Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

  • christian center altadena
    Image 5 of 8

    A slightly burnt purple and white cross stands atop the Lifeline Fellowship Christian Center in Altadena. (Fox News Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

  • lifeline fellowship christian center
    Image 6 of 8

    A reserved parking spot with a sign for Pastor Charles Dorsey stands in front of the destroyed Lifeline Fellowship Christian Center in Altadena. (Fox News Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

  • Lifeline Fellowship Christian Center
    Image 7 of 8

    The Lifeline Fellowship Christian Center was burnt down by the Eaton fire in Altadena. (Fox News Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

  • eaton fire altadena bus
    Image 8 of 8

    A bus affiliated with the Lifeline Fellowship Christian Center sits alone in a parking lot in Altadena. (Fox News Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

The Altadena True Value Hardware store was also a heap of burnt remains and twisted metal. More than a half dozen burnt paint cans remained at the bottom of what once was a multi-tiered shelf, and a sign at the top of the building hung down, melted over the side.

Some homes were completely destroyed by the blaze, with only a brick chimney to signify what remained, while others appeared to be unscathed. Carciofi Design, a paper boutique and studio on the corner of East Mariposa Street and Lake Avenue, seemed untouched by the fire. A little further down, a print-and-copy store also showed signs of life, with a simple "closed" sign on the front door.

  • Altadena True Value Hardware
    Image 1 of 5

    The Altadena True Value Hardware store was destroyed by the Eaton fire in Altadena. (Fox News Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

  • burned paint cans
    Image 2 of 5

    Burned paint cans at the Altadena True Value Hardware store. (Fox News Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

  • melted sign true value hardware store
    Image 3 of 5

    The melted sign on the front of the Altadena True Value Hardware store. (Fox News Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

  • a store in altadena
    Image 4 of 5

    Carciofi Design, a paper boutique and studio on the corner of East Mariposa Street and Lake Avenue, seemed untouched by the fire. (Fox News Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

  • altadena
    Image 5 of 5

    Ms. Dragon's print-and-copy store in Altadena. (Fox News Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

A mailbox, a watering can and a child’s tricycle littered the fronts of a few structures – a reminder of what had been before the Eaton Fire ripped through.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: ESSENTIAL PHONE NUMBERS FOR LOS ANGELES-AREA RESIDENTS AND HOW YOU CAN HELP THEM

Cars left behind were reduced to metal. Some of them got so hot the rims of the tire melted, leaving a silver trail of liquid on the asphalt.

  • doors eaton fire
    Image 1 of 15

    The front doors of a building remain after the Eaton fire in Altadena. (Fox News Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

  • tricycle eaton fire
    Image 2 of 15

    A child's tricycle is seen on the front lawn of a home in Altadena. (Fox News Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

  • bbq eaton fire
    Image 3 of 15

    A bbq is seen outside of a home destroyed by the Eaton fire. (Fox News Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

  • car eaton fire
    Image 4 of 15

    A silver trail of melted liquid lays on the asphalt of a street behind a burnt-out car in Altadena. (Fox News Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

  • building eaton fire
    Image 5 of 15

    The back left side of a building hit by the Eaton fire. (Fox News Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

  • car eaton fire
    Image 6 of 15

    A small car sits in rubble and ash from the Eaton fire. (Fox News Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

  • melted tire rim altadena
    Image 7 of 15

    Silver liquid from a melted tire rim hardens on the black asphalt in Altadena. (Fox News Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

  • eaton fire box
    Image 8 of 15

    A white box for letters stands in the destruction of the Eaton fire. (Fox News Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

  • mailbox altadena
    Image 9 of 15

    A black mailbox sits in the rubble of a home destroyed by the Eaton fire. (Fox News Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

  • front doorway altadena
    Image 10 of 15

    The front doorway of what used to be a building in Altadena. (Fox News Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

  • fire hydrant
    Image 11 of 15

    A partially burnt fire hydrant is seen on one of the street corners in Altadena surrounded by ash and rubble. (Fox News Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

  • broken glass
    Image 12 of 15

    Shards of broken and heated glass remain standing in the window of a burned-down structure in Altadena. (Fox News Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

  • blue watering can
    Image 13 of 15

    A blue watering can is all that remains in the rubble of a burnt-out structure in Altadena. (Fox News Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

  • eaton fire building
    Image 14 of 15

    A broken window shows the inside of a building destroyed by the Eaton fire. (Fox News Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

  • chimney altadena
    Image 15 of 15

    A chimney is all that remains of a house in Altadena. (Fox News Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

At least 16 people have died from the Eaton Fire as of Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office. LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said Monday 23 people have been reported missing in the wildfires; 17 from the Eaton fire, and six from the Palisades fire.

At the bottom of North Lake Avenue, a crowd of people wearing N95 masks walked regularly across the intersection to donate supplies and hand out bottled water to people impacted by the fire. 

The damage is estimated to cost tens of billions of dollars. LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose district includes Altadena, told the Los Angeles Times the community will move forward in the wake of such devastation.

"We're going to rebuild, she said. "We're ready to move mountains."

"All levels of government need to help people rebuild, and fast," Barger added.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

