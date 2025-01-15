Expand / Collapse search
LA Fires

Los Angeles wildfires: Altadena resident stunned to find home was only one left standing on his block

Enrique Balcazar captures video showing devastation in Los Angeles County

By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
California resident stunned to find home was only one left standing on his block following wildfire Video

California resident stunned to find home was only one left standing on his block following wildfire

Enrique Balcazar of Altadena captures video showing devastation in Los Angeles County. (Credit: Enrique Balcazar via Storyful)

A California man whose home was the only one on his block spared by the Eaton Fire captured a stunning video showing the devastation in his neighborhood, saying "God knew what he had to do to protect me." 

Enrique Balcazar recorded the footage on Jan. 9 as he returned to see what was left of his community in Altadena. 

"This is across the street, the corner house and the two houses in front and the entire street on my right side is decimated," he said. "From what I could see, every house is burnt down on my block, except for my house." 

"Why do I deserve this? I don’t know. I don’t think I deserve it. But God bless everybody else with plenty of insurance to rebuild. God knew what he had to do to protect me," Balcazar added, while getting emotional. 

ESSENTIAL PHONE NUMBERS FOR LOS ANGELES-AREA RESIDENTS AND HOW YOU CAN HELP THEM 

Altadena wildfire damage

Enrique Balcazar's home in Altadena, Calif., left, was spared by the Eaton Fire. A neighbor's home next to his is shown on the right. (Enrique Balcazar via Storyful)

The video taken by Balcazar shows him walking around his property to survey any damage. As he pans the camera around, his neighborhood appears in ruins, while crows could be heard eerily chirping in the background. 

"Everybody behind me, how is this? How could this even be true? Everybody behind me is burned down," Balcazar continues, noting how lumber he was using to build an extension of his house was consumed by the wildfire. 

"Even the lumber that we were building the extension of the house, but my house is intact. But even my lumber burned down, how does that happen if not God? The neighbors are gone," he said. 

LIVE UPDATES: WILDFIRES, THREATENING WEATHER IMPACT LOS ANGELES 

Home extension escapes damage in Eaton Fire

An extension that Enrique Balcazar was building onto his home in Altadena emerged was unharmed during the Los Angeles wildfires. But the Eaton Fire consumed some of the lumber he was using in his backyard. (Enrique Balcazar via Storyful)

At one point in the video, Balcazar reveals that a portion of his garage’s roof was still smoldering. 

"The garage is even still standing. I don’t understand how this happens. This is God," he said. 

"Alright, we are going to go ahead and put some water on that right now, make sure we put that out so it doesn’t reignite," Blacazar added before the video ends. 

Home survives Eaton Fire in Los Angeles County

Enrique Balcazar's neighborhood in Altadena was devastated by the Eaton Fire. (Enrique Balcazar via Storyful)

"Besides that, the entire house is still here. Thank you God," he said. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

