Texas university defends DEI, affirmative action as a ‘matter of national security’ amid SCOTUS case

Rice University in Houston, Texas, has released a statement doubling down on its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion regardless of the Supreme Court of the United States' (SCOTUS) impending ruling on affirmative action.

"Fully tapping and developing the talent of underrepresented students and faculty at American colleges and universities benefits the country socially, economically and culturally. It is also, quite simply, a matter of national security," Rice President Reginal DesRoches, Provost Amy Dittmar and Vice Provost for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alex Byrd said in a March 8 email.

According to the statement, the private university's admissions office and general counsel are preparing for various outcomes of the SCOTUS case. They intend to do everything "within the bounds of the law" to recruit and retain a "widely diverse student body."

UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA MOVES TO BAN ‘DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION’ STATEMENTS IN ANTI-WOKE BACKLASH

Rice University claims 330 of its incoming domestic undergraduate students are from an underrepresented minority group, making up 32% of the domestic Class of 2026.

In the fall, Rice created a new general education requirement for incoming undergraduate students focused on "analyzing diversity." The course focuses on differences across human societies, how those understandings have changed over time and the consequences of those understandings on human development and knowledge.

The university has also created a new residential position in the Office of Multicultural Affairs focused on LGBTQ+ life and has doubled the number of Black professors over the past five years.

JUSTICES HEAR ARGUMENTS OVER AFFIRMATIVE ACTION IN HARVARD, UNC SUPREME COURT CASES

"A more diverse faculty also helps to yield critical pedagogical and community advantages: more diverse perspectives in the classroom and in the residential colleges, and a greater range of role models and mentors for all students," Rice said.

The statement also noted that diversity, equity, inclusion and excellence "underscores everything" the university does and views them as "foundational values" essential to continued success.

Experts believe SCOTUS is likely to rule affirmative action is unlawful sometime this spring or summer.

Several colleges have released statements on how the school will handle such a change.

For example, Texas A&M announced a ban on diversity, equity, inclusion statements to comply with the directives released by the governor's office.

"No university or agency in the A&M System will admit any student, nor hire any employee based on any factor other than merit," the university's system chancellor said on March 2.

The announcement comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott's office said DEI initiatives were illegal and directed all state agencies, including public universities, to end the use of DEI in hiring practices.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rice University told Fox News Digital they did not have any further comment on their statement about affirmative action.