Texas school shooting: Texas Department of Public Safety lost all credibility, says former RNC spokesman

Former Republican National Committee spokesman Doug Heye asserted that the Texas Department of Public Safety lost all credibility in the wake of inconsistent reports of police intervention in the Texas school shooting Friday on "Special Report."

HEYE: We're all trying to process this. And it's incumbent on the governor, it's incumbent on local law enforcement to do this in an orderly way and be as accurate as possible. And the reality is, Bret, if you don't have an answer, you say you don't have an answer and you say you'll get an answer as soon as you can and return with that when you do. Otherwise, you run the risk of losing all credibility, which is exactly what happened today.

MASON: You … mentioned Sandy Hook. It certainly felt like it was a different dynamic then, and that was roughly ten years ago. I remember President Obama's emotional speech at the service or the tribute to those children and the Democrats really coalescing around … what they viewed as effective gun control measures. And then they didn't get what they wanted. And this has been another awful, awful school shooting. It leads to conversations. It's leading to, as we were just discussing, conversations between Republicans and Democrats. So, yeah, there's a sense that maybe something different or new will happen this time, but it will depend on what they can work out. And it will depend on whether that momentum that unfortunately, sometimes comes after these mass shootings, actually continues.

