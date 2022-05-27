Tom Homan on Texas school shooting police response: Everybody is a ‘Monday morning quarterback’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As local police face criticism for how they responded to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, former acting ICE Director Tom Homan said on "Outnumbered" Friday that people are trying to play "Monday morning quarterback." He said the media should not jump to conclusions until the full investigation plays out.

TOM HOMAN: Everybody's a Monday morning quarterback on this thing. But remember, even when the tactical team made entrance, these are guys with the right equipment, the right training, extensive training, some of the most extensive training law enforcement has. Even when they go in the door, they got to find the shooter. Where are the children? Where's the shooter? Is the shooter using children as a shield? When they go in the door, they got to find the shooter before they could even fire their weapon. And while they're looking for that shooter, what happens? They get shot.

So even with the most advanced tactical equipment, the most tactical training, these officers do have to locate the shooter within that room and take him out while they're taking rounds. And that was a tactical unit, well-trained. So when people question, why didn't the police knock down the door earlier? You've heard the term ‘funnel of death.’ They don't have any that equipment, they don't have any of that training. So it puts them at great risk. And I'm not a Monday morning quarterback. I'm just saying there are a lot of cops who did a lot of the right things and overall saved a lot of lives. But there's going to be lessons learned.

