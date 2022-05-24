Texas school shooting: Former FBI deputy assistant director calls for armed police officers in schools

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former FBI deputy assistant director Danny Coulson advocated armed police officers in schools in the wake of the Texas elementary school shooting Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

DANNY COULSON: I guess you had on the SWAT team commander from Oklahoma, I think. He talked about what they do. Something much better than that is to have armed police officers inside the school protecting our kids. Seven of my eight grandchildren are in schools in Texas, and they're this age. We just gave $40 billion to Ukraine. Why don't we allocate money to protect our own citizens, to put policemen in our schools, to protect our children from these monsters?… I'm really angry about this. I'm saddened. And frankly, I'm a lot afraid.

UVALDE, TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: 18 STUDENTS, ONE ADULT KILLED, SUSPECTED SHOOTER DEAD

…

I was in the business of rescuing people from situations like this. It's a lot better to be inside keeping the bad guys out than trying to go in and find the bad guys. And why don't we do that? We have the money. And one of the things that's important to remember, the gun genie is out of the bottle. You can outlaw guns tomorrow; they're still out there. And we need to protect ourselves. We need to have courage to bring in policemen [who] will risk their lives and save our children and put a stop to this stuff. Stop it before they get through the front door.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: