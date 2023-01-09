Texas Republican opposes House rules package, warns of 'nightmare' for party

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, told "Fox & Friends" that he currently does not support Republicans' rules package, which is set to be voted on Monday. Gonzales warned the recent changes that allow a sole House member to file a motion to vacate the chair could lead to "nightmare after nightmare" for Congress.

DEMOCRATS SLAM HOUSE GOP RULES PACKAGE AS EXTREME ‘MAGA’ AGENDA

REP. TONY GONZALES: I'm against the rules for a couple of different reasons. One is the defense spending, the cut in defense. I think that's an absolutely terrible idea. But the other is the vacate the chair. I don't want to see us every two months be in lockdown. This isn't the parliament. The American public are counting on House Republicans to be the one savior in this all. If we can't get this right, it's going to be nightmare after nightmare. … This rules package vote isn't just about the rules. It's what does next week look like? What does next month look like? And you know what? I do think there's an opportunity in the House for rank-and-file members to lead. And I think that's what it's going to take. It's time for us to go take back the House, take back this country. We have all these different factions. I get that. But we have to represent the American people.