Texas rancher calls on Biden to visit border, says law enforcement catching more armed migrants

One Texas rancher called out the Biden administration for changing border policies ahead of the midterm election, after extending an invitation to the president to witness the crisis.

Laura Allen, who has a ranch in Val Verde County, joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to discuss the invitation and her reaction to the White House sending Venezuelan migrants who entered the U.S. illegally back to Mexico under Title 42.

"I think it's pretty convenient," Allen told co-host Carley Shimkus. "It's like putting your finger in the dam after the dam is already ruptured. It makes no sense to me. Makes no sense to me and makes no sense to anyone locally."

"The numbers that have come through are so phenomenal in comparison to what we've seen historically, and so it's a little too late," she continued.

The Biden administration announced the new border program with Mexico on Wednesday, to combat the massive surge of Venezuelan migrants at the southern border.

There were more than 25,000 encounters of Venezuelan migrants in August, up from just 4,000 in April. In August last year there were just over 6,000 migrant encounters from Venezuela.

Allen said despite the fact illegal immigration has always been a problem for her ranch that has been in her family for generations, she said the numbers they have seen recently are unparalleled.

"They've changed drastically, and this is a conversation that we have locally when we try to explain to people what's going on," Allen said. "People say, well, there's always been people crossing. Yes, there's always been people crossing, but not this magnitude, not the level of criminal element that we see."

Allen said ranchers and residents are becoming increasingly concerned about unknowingly confronting migrants who are armed.

"We have several friends in law enforcement and in Border Patrol, and what they're telling us is they're finding more and more that are coming through and carrying weapons," Allen said. "That's a scary prospect… you don't want to confront somebody and put your own life in danger, but you don't really have a choice."

Meanwhile, migrant encounters set a new record in fiscal year 2022, surpassing more than 2 million. There were 1.7 million encounters in the previous fiscal year.

