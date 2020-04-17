Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick calls on Congress to 'take a pay cut' and 'show that you're with us'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told "The Ingraham Angle" Friday that Congress should give itself a pay cut while millions of Americans are out of work or facing financial hardship through no fault of their own.

"I'm really tired of Nancy Pelosi and Congress because they're not hurt by this, Laura, they make $174,000 a year," Patrick said. "They have not had their pay cut -- they're at home; they're doing nothing. It's time for them to get back to work and quite frankly I think they have to take a half-pay cut."

Patrick, a Republican, added that in contrast to members of the U.S. House, Texas lawmakers make about $600 per month and work 50 hours a week as essentially "volunteer public servants."

"It's time for Congress to take a pay cut so they feel some of this pain that people at home are feeling because Congress isn't feeling any pain," Patrick said. "The people in the small businesses are. Get back to work and cut your pay and show that you're with us."

Host Laura Ingraham noted that in many other states, residents are beginning to object to the way some state governments are handling the coronavirus contagion.

She pointed to Michigan, where throngs of cars converged on the State Capitol in Lansing Wednesday, and noted that the Republican majorities in the Pennsylvania State Legislature approved bills to curb Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's statewide lockdown orders -- though Wolf has pledged to veto the bills and the state GOP does not have a veto-proof majority.

In Virginia and Kentucky, protesters recently demonstrated outside their respective state capitols, and a similar crowd is expected in Harrisburg, Pa., on Monday afternoon to voice their objections with Wolf.