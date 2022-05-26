Texas lieutenant governor rips Beto O'Rourke's 'political stunt' after Uvalde, Texas, shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick shared his take on Beto O'Rourke's "political stunt" at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's press conference Wednesday following the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on "The Ingraham Angle."

DAN PATRICK: I could never imagine that on this day when we were there to not only disseminate information and learn more, but were there to be with these families that he would pull such a political stunt. You know, I thought and I said in my comments after he finally left, that can't we have just one day, one week, one month of us all coming together for these children that's not a political stunt, not partisan politics?

Where's our humanity? And what we found out is Beto O'Rourke was more interested in his political ambitions than he was about these families. And that's what I think was really the tragedy of his behavior. It showed he really didn't care about these people and that's what we were there for.

